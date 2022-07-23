Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(c)
Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(c)
For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
(c)
The dehydrogenation of butane to trans-but-2-ene has ΔH° = +116 kJ/mol (+27.6 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +117J/kelvin-mol (+28.0 cal/kelvin-mol).
a. Compute the value of ΔG° for dehydrogenation at room temperature (25 °C or 298 °K). Is dehydrogenation favored or disfavored?
HINT: When you are doing synthesis problems, avoid using these high-temperature industrial methods. They require specialized equipment, and they produce variable mixtures of products.
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.
(a)
(Hint: Hydride shift)
For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
(a)
For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles.
(d)