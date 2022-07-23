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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 37b
Chapter 7, Problem 37b

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an acid (H+) and water (H2O), which suggests an acid-catalyzed hydration mechanism.
Analyze the starting material: The starting compound is a cyclic ketone with an alkene group, indicating that the reaction may involve the addition of water across the double bond.
Protonation step: The acid (H+) will protonate the alkene, forming a more stable carbocation intermediate. This step is crucial as it activates the alkene for nucleophilic attack.
Nucleophilic attack: Water (H2O) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbocation, leading to the formation of an oxonium ion intermediate.
Deprotonation step: The oxonium ion is deprotonated by another water molecule, resulting in the formation of the final diol product, where two hydroxyl groups are added to the original alkene positions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free-Radical Chain Reactions

Free-radical chain reactions involve a series of steps where free radicals are generated and react with stable molecules, leading to the formation of new radicals. These reactions typically include initiation, propagation, and termination phases. They are common in processes like polymerization and combustion, where the presence of heat or light can initiate the reaction.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept an electron pair. Strong bases often act as nucleophiles, attacking electrophilic centers in molecules. Understanding the reactivity of these species is crucial for predicting the outcome of organic reactions, such as substitution and addition mechanisms.
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Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of acids to increase the rate of a reaction by protonating a reactant, making it more electrophilic. This mechanism is common in hydration reactions, where water adds to alkenes or carbonyl compounds. The presence of a strong acid facilitates the formation of carbocations, which are key intermediates in many organic transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.

(c)

697
views
Textbook Question

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:

1. Free-radical chain reaction

2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles

3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles

(c)

1526
views
Textbook Question

The dehydrogenation of butane to trans-but-2-ene has ΔH° = +116 kJ/mol (+27.6 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +117J/kelvin-mol (+28.0 cal/kelvin-mol).

a. Compute the value of ΔG° for dehydrogenation at room temperature (25 °C or 298 °K). Is dehydrogenation favored or disfavored?

HINT: When you are doing synthesis problems, avoid using these high-temperature industrial methods. They require specialized equipment, and they produce variable mixtures of products.

1068
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.

(a)

(Hint: Hydride shift)

801
views
Textbook Question

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:

1. Free-radical chain reaction

2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles

3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles

(a)

1539
views
Textbook Question

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:

1. Free-radical chain reaction

2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles

3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles.

(d)

1435
views