Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(b)
Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(b)
Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(c)
For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
(b)
For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
(c)
For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
1. Free-radical chain reaction
2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
(a)
Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(a)