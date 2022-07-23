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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 35c
Chapter 7, Problem 35c

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(c) Chemical structure of a cyclohexanol with a hydroxyl group (OH) and a methyl group (H3C) attached.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the reaction involves the dehydration of an alcohol. Dehydration typically occurs in the presence of a strong acid, such as sulfuric or phosphoric acid, and heat. The goal is to remove a water molecule and form an alkene.
Step 2: Protonation of the alcohol group occurs first. The hydroxyl group (-OH) is protonated by the acid, converting it into a better leaving group (water). This step increases the reactivity of the alcohol.
Step 3: The protonated alcohol undergoes elimination. The water molecule leaves, forming a carbocation intermediate. Analyze the structure to determine the stability of the carbocation. In this case, the carbocation forms at the carbon attached to the hydroxyl group.
Step 4: Consider carbocation rearrangement if applicable. Check if the carbocation can rearrange to a more stable position (e.g., tertiary carbocation). In this molecule, the carbocation is already stable due to resonance with the double bond in the ring.
Step 5: A base (often the conjugate base of the acid used) removes a proton from a neighboring carbon atom, leading to the formation of a double bond. This step results in the formation of the alkene product. Use Zaitsev's rule to predict the major product, which favors the more substituted alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration of Alcohols

Dehydration of alcohols involves the elimination of a water molecule from the alcohol, typically in the presence of an acid catalyst like sulfuric or phosphoric acid. This process leads to the formation of alkenes. The reaction can proceed via either an E1 or E2 mechanism, depending on the structure of the alcohol and the reaction conditions.
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E1 and E2 Mechanisms

The E1 mechanism is a two-step process where the alcohol first loses a proton to form a carbocation intermediate, followed by the loss of a water molecule. In contrast, the E2 mechanism is a one-step process where the base abstracts a proton while the leaving group (water) departs simultaneously. The choice between these mechanisms depends on the substrate's structure and the reaction conditions.
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Regioselectivity in Elimination Reactions

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In dehydration reactions, the formation of alkenes can lead to different products based on the stability of the resulting double bond. More substituted alkenes are generally favored due to their greater stability, following Zaitsev's rule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.

(b)

977
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Textbook Question

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:

1. Free-radical chain reaction

2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles

3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles

(b)

1518
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Textbook Question

The dehydrogenation of butane to trans-but-2-ene has ΔH° = +116 kJ/mol (+27.6 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +117J/kelvin-mol (+28.0 cal/kelvin-mol).

a. Compute the value of ΔG° for dehydrogenation at room temperature (25 °C or 298 °K). Is dehydrogenation favored or disfavored?

HINT: When you are doing synthesis problems, avoid using these high-temperature industrial methods. They require specialized equipment, and they produce variable mixtures of products.

1068
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

3464
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Textbook Question

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:

1. Free-radical chain reaction

2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles

3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles

(a)

1539
views
Textbook Question

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.

(a)

2172
views