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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 43c,d
Chapter 7, Problem 43c,d

Give a correct name for each compound.
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain in the compound. This will determine the base name of the compound according to IUPAC nomenclature rules.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the lowest possible numbers for the substituents.
Step 3: Identify and name the substituents attached to the main carbon chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups, halogens, and functional groups.
Step 4: Assign numbers to the substituents based on their position on the carbon chain. Use the numbers from Step 2 to indicate the location of each substituent.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the carbon chain, using hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers. Ensure the name is in alphabetical order and follows IUPAC conventions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of these groups. This system ensures that each compound has a unique and universally recognized name.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups such as alcohols, ketones, and carboxylic acids is crucial for naming compounds, as they often dictate the suffix or prefix used in IUPAC nomenclature.
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Locants and Prefixes

Locants are numbers assigned to carbon atoms in the main chain to indicate the position of substituents or functional groups. Prefixes are used to denote the presence of substituents or multiple functional groups. Correctly identifying and assigning locants and prefixes is essential for accurately naming organic compounds according to IUPAC rules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.

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Textbook Question

Give a correct name for each compound.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.

a. pent-1-ene

b. pent-2-ene

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Textbook Question

Give a correct name for each compound.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Draw all 12 acyclic (no rings) isomers of formula C4H7Br. Include stereoisomers.

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Textbook Question

Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.

c. hex-3-ene

d. 1,1-dibromopropene

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