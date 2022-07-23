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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 43a,b
Chapter 7, Problem 43a,b

Give a correct name for each compound.
(a)
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest carbon chain in each compound. For compound (a), the longest chain includes the double bond and is four carbons long. For compound (b), the longest chain also includes the double bond and is five carbons long.
Step 2: Number the carbon chain starting from the end nearest to the double bond. For compound (a), start numbering from the leftmost carbon. For compound (b), start numbering from the end that gives the double bond the lowest possible number.
Step 3: Identify and name any substituents attached to the main carbon chain. In compound (a), there is a propyl group attached to the third carbon. In compound (b), there are two methyl groups attached to the second carbon.
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the alkene. Use the appropriate locants to indicate the position of the double bond and substituents. For compound (a), the base name is 'butene' and for compound (b), it is 'pentene'.
Step 5: Assemble the full IUPAC name by placing the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the base name of the alkene, ensuring to include the position of the double bond in the name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name compounds based on their structure, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. This involves identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering it to give the lowest numbers to substituents, and naming substituents as prefixes.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkene Structure and Naming

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. In naming alkenes, the longest chain containing the double bond is selected, and the chain is numbered to give the double bond the lowest possible number. The suffix '-ene' is used to indicate the presence of a double bond, and the position of the double bond is indicated by the number of the first carbon involved in the bond.
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Substituents and Branching

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain. In organic nomenclature, substituents are named as prefixes to the main chain name, and their positions are indicated by numbers. Branching occurs when a carbon chain has side chains or branches, which are named and numbered to provide a complete and accurate description of the compound's structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.

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Textbook Question

Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.

a. pent-1-ene

b. pent-2-ene

1094
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Textbook Question

Give a correct name for each compound.

(c)

(d)

1270
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Textbook Question

Label each structure as Z, E, or neither.

(a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

1500
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Textbook Question

Give a correct name for each compound.

(e)

(f)

1238
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Textbook Question

Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.

c. hex-3-ene

d. 1,1-dibromopropene

1653
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