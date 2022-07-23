Textbook Question
Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.
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Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.
Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.
a. pent-1-ene
b. pent-2-ene
Give a correct name for each compound.
(c)
(d)
Label each structure as Z, E, or neither.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Give a correct name for each compound.
(e)
(f)
Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.
c. hex-3-ene
d. 1,1-dibromopropene