Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in alkenes where two substituents are attached to each carbon of the double bond. If the substituents are on the same side, it's a 'cis' isomer; if on opposite sides, it's a 'trans' isomer. This type of isomerism is possible when there are different groups attached to the carbons of the double bond.