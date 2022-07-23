Write a balanced equation for each reaction, showing the major product you expect.
(b)
Write a balanced equation for each reaction, showing the major product you expect.
(b)
Write a balanced equation for each reaction, showing the major product you expect.
(d)
Predict the dehydrohalogenation product(s) that result when the following alkyl halides are heated in alcoholic KOH. When more than one product is formed, predict the major and minor products.
(f)
Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
a. bromocyclohexane
b. cyclohexene
c. ethoxycyclohexane
Predict the dehydrohalogenation product(s) that result when the following alkyl halides are heated in alcoholic KOH. When more than one product is formed, predict the major and minor products.
(d)
(e)
Write a balanced equation for each reaction, showing the major product you expect.
(c)