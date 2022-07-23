Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like Br) by a nucleophile (like OH- from NaOH). These reactions can proceed via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is unimolecular and involves a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is bimolecular and involves a direct attack by the nucleophile. The choice of mechanism depends on factors such as substrate structure and the strength of the nucleophile.