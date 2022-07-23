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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 33b
Chapter 7, Problem 33b

Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
b. 2−chlorohexane + NaOCH3 in methanol

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Step 1: Identify the type of reaction. The reaction involves 2-chlorohexane (a secondary alkyl halide) and sodium methoxide (NaOCH3) in methanol. Sodium methoxide is a strong base and a good nucleophile, so this reaction can proceed via either an E2 (elimination) or SN2 (substitution) mechanism. The solvent, methanol, is polar protic, which can influence the mechanism.
Step 2: Analyze the substrate. 2-chlorohexane is a secondary alkyl halide. Secondary alkyl halides can undergo both SN2 and E2 reactions, but the strong base (NaOCH3) favors the E2 mechanism over SN2. Additionally, steric hindrance around the secondary carbon makes SN2 less favorable.
Step 3: Predict the E2 elimination product. In an E2 reaction, the base (methoxide ion) abstracts a β-hydrogen (a hydrogen atom on a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). The leaving group (Cl⁻) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond. Identify all β-hydrogens and determine the possible alkenes that can form. Consider Zaitsev's rule, which states that the more substituted alkene is generally the major product.
Step 4: Consider the possibility of SN2 substitution. Although less likely due to steric hindrance and the strong base favoring elimination, substitution could occur if the methoxide ion attacks the carbon bearing the leaving group (Cl). This would result in the replacement of the chlorine atom with a methoxy group (-OCH3). However, this pathway is less favored under these conditions.
Step 5: Conclude the most likely products and mechanisms. The major product is expected to result from the E2 elimination mechanism, with the formation of the more substituted alkene (following Zaitsev's rule). The SN2 substitution product (2-methoxyhexane) is a minor product due to steric hindrance and the reaction conditions favoring elimination.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In this case, NaOCH3 acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbon atom bonded to the chlorine in 2-chlorohexane. Understanding the mechanism (either SN1 or SN2) is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

SN1 vs. SN2 Mechanisms

The SN1 mechanism is a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. In contrast, the SN2 mechanism is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. The structure of 2-chlorohexane and the solvent (methanol) influence which mechanism is favored.
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Solvent Effects on Reaction Mechanisms

The choice of solvent can significantly affect the reaction pathway. Methanol, a polar protic solvent, stabilizes carbocations and can facilitate SN1 reactions. However, it can also solvate nucleophiles, impacting the rate of SN2 reactions. Understanding these solvent effects is essential for predicting the most likely products in the reaction.
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Related Practice
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