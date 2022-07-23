Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
e. isobutyliodide + KOH in ethanol/water
f. isobutylchloride + AgNO3 in ethanol/water
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
e. isobutyliodide + KOH in ethanol/water
f. isobutylchloride + AgNO3 in ethanol/water
Predict the major and minor elimination products of the following proposed reactions (ignoring any possible substitutions for now). In each case, explain whether you expect the mechanism of the elimination to be E1 or E2.
(b)
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
g. 1−bromo−1−methylcyclopentane + NaOEt in ethanol
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
a. 1−bromohexane + sodium ethoxide in ethanol
Predict the major and minor elimination products of the following proposed reactions (ignoring any possible substitutions for now). In each case, explain whether you expect the mechanism of the elimination to be E1 or E2.
(a)
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
h. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane heated in methanol