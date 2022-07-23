Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule (like water or hydrogen halide) from a larger molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The two primary types are E1 and E2 mechanisms. E1 is a two-step process similar to SN1, while E2 is a concerted mechanism where the base abstracts a proton as the leaving group departs. The choice between substitution and elimination often depends on the reaction conditions and the structure of the substrate.