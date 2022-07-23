Dehydrohalogenation

Dehydrohalogenation is an elimination reaction where a hydrogen halide (HX) is removed from a molecule, typically resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the context of organic chemistry, this reaction is often facilitated by strong bases like sodium hydroxide (NaOH). The reaction can lead to the formation of alkenes, and the regioselectivity of the product can depend on the structure of the starting material.