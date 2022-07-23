Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(a)
Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(a)
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
a. 1-bromobutane
b. 2-chlorobutane
c. 3-bromopentane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
d. methylenecyclohexane
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
e. trans-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(c)
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
a. hex-1-ene
b. isobutylene
c. pent-2-ene