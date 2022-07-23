Predict the major products of acid-catalyzed dehydration of the following alcohols.
(c)
(d)
Predict the major products of acid-catalyzed dehydration of the following alcohols.
(c)
(d)
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
d. cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
Predict the major products of acid-catalyzed dehydration of the following alcohols.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
e. trans-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
e. 4-methylcyclohexene
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
a. hex-1-ene
b. isobutylene
c. pent-2-ene