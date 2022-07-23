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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 34a
Chapter 7, Problem 34a

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)

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1
Step 1: Recognize that this reaction involves the dehydration of cyclopentanol to form cyclopentene. Dehydration reactions typically occur in the presence of a strong acid like H2SO4 and heat, and they follow an elimination (E1) mechanism.
Step 2: Protonation of the alcohol group: The hydroxyl (-OH) group of cyclopentanol is protonated by H2SO4, converting it into a better leaving group (water, H2O). This step increases the electrophilicity of the carbon attached to the hydroxyl group.
Step 3: Formation of the carbocation intermediate: The protonated hydroxyl group leaves as water, generating a carbocation intermediate on the cyclopentane ring. This step is the rate-determining step of the E1 mechanism.
Step 4: Rearrangement (if necessary): Check if the carbocation can undergo rearrangement to form a more stable carbocation. In this case, no rearrangement is needed because the cyclopentyl carbocation is already stable.
Step 5: Elimination of a proton: A base (often HSO4⁻ from the acid) abstracts a proton from a β-carbon adjacent to the carbocation, leading to the formation of a double bond (cyclopentene) and completing the elimination process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the context of alcohols, dehydration is a common elimination reaction where a hydroxyl group (OH) is removed along with a hydrogen atom from an adjacent carbon, leading to the formation of an alkene. This process is often facilitated by heat and an acid catalyst.
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Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Acid-Catalyzed Dehydration

Acid-catalyzed dehydration is a specific type of elimination reaction where an alcohol is converted into an alkene in the presence of an acid, such as sulfuric acid (H2SO4). The acid protonates the hydroxyl group, making it a better leaving group, and the subsequent loss of water leads to the formation of a double bond. This mechanism is crucial for understanding how cyclopentanol transforms into cyclopentene.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in determining the pathway of elimination reactions. When the hydroxyl group is removed, a carbocation intermediate may form. The stability of this carbocation influences the likelihood of elimination occurring. More stable carbocations (such as tertiary over secondary or primary) are favored, which can affect the regioselectivity and product distribution in the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.

e. isobutyliodide + KOH in ethanol/water

f. isobutylchloride + AgNO3 in ethanol/water

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.

g. 1−bromo−1−methylcyclopentane + NaOEt in ethanol

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.

h. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane heated in methanol

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