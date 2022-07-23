Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
e. isobutyliodide + KOH in ethanol/water
f. isobutylchloride + AgNO3 in ethanol/water
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
e. isobutyliodide + KOH in ethanol/water
f. isobutylchloride + AgNO3 in ethanol/water
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(d)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(c)
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
g. 1−bromo−1−methylcyclopentane + NaOEt in ethanol
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
h. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane heated in methanol