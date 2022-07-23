Show how you would prepare cyclopentene from each compound.
c. cyclopentane (not by dehydrogenation)
Show how you would prepare cyclopentene from each compound.
c. cyclopentane (not by dehydrogenation)
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
E1 eliminations of alkyl halides are rarely useful for synthetic purposes because they give mixtures of substitution and elimination products. Explain why the sulfuric acid-catalyzed dehydration of cyclohexanol gives a good yield of cyclohexene even though the reaction goes by an E1 mechanism. (Hint: What are the nucleophiles in the reaction mixture? What products are formed if these nucleophiles attack the carbocation? What further reactions can these substitution products undergo?)
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
Show how you would prepare cyclopentene from each compound.
a. cyclopentanol
b. cyclopentyl bromide
Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
d. 3-bromocyclohex-1-ene
e. cyclohexa-1,3-diene
f. cyclohexanol