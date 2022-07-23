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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 57c
Chapter 7, Problem 57c

Show how you would prepare cyclopentene from each compound.
c. cyclopentane (not by dehydrogenation)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target transformation: The goal is to convert cyclopentane (a saturated hydrocarbon) into cyclopentene (an unsaturated hydrocarbon with one double bond). This requires the introduction of a double bond through an elimination reaction.
Choose a suitable reagent to introduce a leaving group: Since cyclopentane lacks functional groups, it must first be functionalized. Bromination using Br₂ in the presence of UV light (a free radical halogenation reaction) can be used to introduce a bromine atom, forming bromocyclopentane.
Plan the elimination step: To form the double bond, perform a β-elimination (E2 mechanism) on bromocyclopentane. Use a strong base, such as potassium tert-butoxide (KOtBu) or sodium ethoxide (NaOEt), to abstract a β-hydrogen, leading to the formation of cyclopentene.
Consider reaction conditions: Ensure the reaction conditions favor elimination over substitution. Use a strong, bulky base and heat to promote the E2 mechanism.
Verify the product: Confirm that the product is cyclopentene by analyzing its structure, ensuring the double bond is correctly formed in the cyclopentane ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclopentene Structure and Properties

Cyclopentene is a five-membered cyclic alkene with one double bond. Understanding its structure is crucial for recognizing how it can be synthesized from other compounds. Its reactivity is influenced by the presence of the double bond, which can participate in various chemical reactions, making it a key target in organic synthesis.
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Reactions of Cyclopentane

Cyclopentane is a saturated hydrocarbon (alkane) that can be transformed into cyclopentene through elimination reactions. While dehydrogenation is a common method, the question specifies avoiding this route, prompting the exploration of alternative reactions such as ring-opening or rearrangement processes that can lead to the formation of cyclopentene.
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Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the context of converting cyclopentane to cyclopentene, understanding mechanisms like E2 or E1 eliminations is essential. These reactions often require specific conditions, such as the presence of a strong base or heat, to facilitate the removal of hydrogen and a leaving group.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.

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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)

a. bromocyclohexane

b. cyclohexene

c. ethoxycyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.

1191
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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would prepare cyclopentene from each compound.

a. cyclopentanol

b. cyclopentyl bromide

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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexane as your starting material, show how you would synthesize each of the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)

d. 3-bromocyclohex-1-ene

e. cyclohexa-1,3-diene

f. cyclohexanol

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