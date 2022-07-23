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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 35b
Chapter 7, Problem 35b

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.
(b) Chemical structure of an alcohol with a hydroxyl group and a methyl group attached to a cyclopentane ring.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the reaction involves the dehydration of an alcohol. Dehydration typically occurs under acidic conditions (e.g., sulfuric or phosphoric acid) and heat, leading to the formation of an alkene.
Step 2: Protonation of the alcohol group occurs first. The hydroxyl group (-OH) is protonated by the acid, converting it into a better leaving group (water, H₂O). This step increases the likelihood of the alcohol undergoing elimination.
Step 3: Formation of a carbocation intermediate. After the protonation, the water molecule leaves, generating a carbocation at the carbon where the hydroxyl group was originally attached. In this case, the carbocation forms at the secondary carbon.
Step 4: Consider carbocation rearrangement. Secondary carbocations can rearrange to form more stable tertiary carbocations if possible. In this molecule, the carbocation is already at a secondary position, and no rearrangement to a tertiary carbocation is possible.
Step 5: Elimination of a proton from a β-carbon occurs, forming the double bond. A base (often the conjugate base of the acid used) removes a proton from a β-carbon adjacent to the carbocation, resulting in the formation of the alkene. The major product will follow Zaitsev's rule, favoring the more substituted alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration of Alcohols

Dehydration of alcohols involves the elimination of a water molecule from the alcohol, typically in the presence of an acid catalyst like sulfuric or phosphoric acid. This process leads to the formation of alkenes. The reaction can proceed via either an E1 or E2 mechanism, depending on the structure of the alcohol and the reaction conditions.
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General Reaction of Dehydration with POCl3

E1 and E2 Mechanisms

The E1 mechanism is a two-step process where the alcohol first loses a proton to form a carbocation intermediate, followed by the elimination of a leaving group to form the alkene. In contrast, the E2 mechanism is a one-step process where the base abstracts a proton while the leaving group departs simultaneously, leading to the formation of the alkene. The choice between these mechanisms depends on the substrate and conditions.
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Drawing the E2 Mechanism.

Regioselectivity and Zaitsev's Rule

Regioselectivity refers to the preference for the formation of one constitutional isomer over others in a chemical reaction. Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is typically favored as the major product. This principle is crucial when predicting the products of dehydration reactions, especially when multiple alkene products are possible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.

(c)

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Textbook Question

The dehydrogenation of butane to trans-but-2-ene has ΔH° = +116 kJ/mol (+27.6 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +117J/kelvin-mol (+28.0 cal/kelvin-mol).

a. Compute the value of ΔG° for dehydrogenation at room temperature (25 °C or 298 °K). Is dehydrogenation favored or disfavored?

HINT: When you are doing synthesis problems, avoid using these high-temperature industrial methods. They require specialized equipment, and they produce variable mixtures of products.

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:

1. Free-radical chain reaction

2. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles

3. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show the product(s) you expect from dehydration of the following alcohols when they are heated in sulfuric or phosphoric acid. In each case, use a mechanism to show how the products are formed.

(a)

2172
views