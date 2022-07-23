E1 and E2 Mechanisms

The E1 mechanism is a two-step process where the alcohol first loses a proton to form a carbocation intermediate, followed by the elimination of a leaving group to form the alkene. In contrast, the E2 mechanism is a one-step process where the base abstracts a proton while the leaving group departs simultaneously, leading to the formation of the alkene. The choice between these mechanisms depends on the substrate and conditions.