Give the substitution and elimination products you would expect from the following reactions.
a. 3-bromo-3-ethylpentane heated in methanol
Give the substitution and elimination products you would expect from the following reactions.
a. 3-bromo-3-ethylpentane heated in methanol
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
a. Propose a mechanism and predict the products for the solvolysis of 2-bromo-2,3,3-trimethylbutane in methanol.
Finish Solved Problem 7-3 by showing how the rearranged carbocations give the four products shown in the problem. Be careful when using curved arrows to show deprotonation and/or nucleophilic attack by the solvent. The curved arrows always show movement of electrons, not movement of protons or other species.
Give the substitution and elimination products you would expect from the following reactions.
c. 1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane + silver nitrate in water (AgNO3 forces ionization)
Give the substitution and elimination products you would expect from the following reactions.
b. 1-iodo-1-phenylcyclopentane heated in ethanol