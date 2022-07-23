E1 Mechanism

The E1 mechanism is a type of elimination reaction that involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate followed by the loss of a proton to form an alkene. In the context of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane, the E1 pathway can yield alkenes from both the rearranged and unrearranged carbocations. The rate of the E1 reaction depends on the stability of the carbocation and the solvent used.