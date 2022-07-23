When 1-chlorocyclohexene reacts with HBr, the major product is 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and explain why your proposed intermediate is more stable than the other possible intermediate
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a) but−1−ene → 1−bromobutane
(b) but−1−ene → 2−bromobutane
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Addition Reactions
Regioselectivity
Carbocation Stability
When 1 mole of buta-1,3-diene reacts with 1 mole of HBr, both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed. Propose a mechanism to account for this mixture of products.
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
(b)
HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction.
Propose a mechanism to show how 3,3-dimethylbut-1-ene reacts with dilute aqueous H2SO4 to give 2,3-dimethylbutan-2-ol and a small amount of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.
HINT: When predicting products for electrophilic additions, first draw the structure of the carbocation (or other intermediate) that results from electrophilic attack.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c) 2−methylcyclohexanol → 1−bromo−1−methylcyclohexane
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(d) 2−methylbutan-2-ol → 2-bromo-3-methylbutane