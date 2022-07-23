Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the conversion of but-1-ene to 2-bromobutane, the addition of bromine can occur at different positions, but the more stable secondary carbocation is favored, leading to the formation of the more substituted product. Recognizing regioselectivity helps in determining the major product in synthetic pathways.