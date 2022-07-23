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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 56f
Chapter 8, Problem 56f

Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(f)

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Step 1: Recognize that the starting material is an epoxide, which is a three-membered cyclic ether. Epoxides are highly strained and reactive, especially under acidic conditions.
Step 2: Under acidic conditions (H⁺, H₂O), the epoxide undergoes ring-opening. The proton (H⁺) first protonates the oxygen atom in the epoxide, increasing its electrophilicity and making the ring more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Water (H₂O) acts as the nucleophile and attacks one of the carbon atoms in the epoxide ring. The attack occurs at the more substituted carbon atom due to the stability of the resulting carbocation-like transition state.
Step 4: The ring opens, and the nucleophile (water) adds to the carbon atom. This results in the formation of a diol (a molecule with two hydroxyl groups). The stereochemistry of the product is determined by the anti-addition mechanism, where the hydroxyl groups are added on opposite sides of the original epoxide ring.
Step 5: The final product is a vicinal diol (1,2-diol) with hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbons. The stereochemistry of the product reflects the anti-addition mechanism, with the hydroxyl groups being trans to each other.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epoxide Ring Opening

Epoxides are three-membered cyclic ethers that are highly reactive due to the strain in their ring structure. The opening of an epoxide ring typically occurs under acidic or basic conditions, where nucleophiles attack the less hindered carbon atom. In this reaction, the epoxide shown is opened by water in the presence of an acid, leading to the formation of diols.
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Acid-Catalyzed Epoxide Ring-Opening

Acid-Catalyzed Hydration

Acid-catalyzed hydration involves the addition of water to a double bond or a reactive group in the presence of an acid. The acid protonates the oxygen in the epoxide, making it more electrophilic, which facilitates the nucleophilic attack by water. This process results in the formation of alcohols, as seen in the product of the reaction.
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Stereochemistry of Products

The stereochemistry of the products formed from the epoxide opening is crucial for understanding the reaction's outcome. The attack of the nucleophile can lead to the formation of stereocenters, and the configuration of these centers will depend on the mechanism of the reaction. In this case, the product shows two alcohol groups, which can exhibit different stereochemical arrangements based on the regioselectivity of the nucleophilic attack.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.

(g)

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Textbook Question

Cyclohexene is dissolved in a solution of lithium chloride in chloroform. To this solution is added one equivalent of bromine. The material isolated from this reaction contains primarily a mixture of trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism to show how these compounds are formed.

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for the two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene. (a) Formation of the major product, 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane, and (b) formation of the minor product, 1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane. Point out how these curves show that 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane should be formed faster.

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.

(b)

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