Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(d)
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(d)
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(g)
Cyclohexene is dissolved in a solution of lithium chloride in chloroform. To this solution is added one equivalent of bromine. The material isolated from this reaction contains primarily a mixture of trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism to show how these compounds are formed.
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(c)
Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for the two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene. (a) Formation of the major product, 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane, and (b) formation of the minor product, 1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane. Point out how these curves show that 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane should be formed faster.
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(b)