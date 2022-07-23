Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, resulting in the formation of a new bond. In the context of the provided reaction, the carbonyl group (C=O) acts as an electrophile, attracting nucleophiles such as methanol (CH3OH) in the presence of an acid catalyst (H+). This mechanism is crucial for understanding how the reactants transform into the product.