Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. The process typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. The ozonide is then reduced, often using zinc and acetic acid or dimethyl sulfide, yielding the final carbonyl products.