Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.
b. cis-hex-3-ene to (d,l)-hexane-3,4-diol
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Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.
b. cis-hex-3-ene to (d,l)-hexane-3,4-diol
Give structures of the alkenes that would give the following products upon ozonolysis–reduction.
(a)
Give structures of the alkenes that would give the following products upon ozonolysis–reduction.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.
a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.
d. trans-hex-3-ene to (d,l)-hexane-3,4-diol
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
f. trans-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water