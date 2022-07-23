Step 4: Assign the products based on the cleavage. After the double bond is cleaved, the carbon atoms involved in the double bond will each form a carbonyl group. Examine the substituents on these carbons to determine whether the products are aldehydes or ketones. For example, if a carbon is bonded to two alkyl groups, it will form a ketone; if it is bonded to one alkyl group and one hydrogen, it will form an aldehyde.