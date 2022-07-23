Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds. The process typically occurs in two steps: first, the alkene reacts with ozone to form a molozonide, which rearranges to form ozonide. The ozonide is then reduced, often using a reducing agent like zinc or dimethyl sulfide, yielding aldehydes or ketones as products.