Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
m. CHBr3 and 50% aq. NaOH
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
m. CHBr3 and 50% aq. NaOH
Give the products expected when the following compounds are ozonized and reduced.
(a)
(b)
Show how you would make the following compounds from a suitable cyclic alkene.
(b)
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
(i) hydrogen bromide gas in a solution containing dimethyl peroxide
Show how you would make the following compounds from a suitable cyclic alkene.
(a)
Show how you would make the following compounds from a suitable cyclic alkene.
(c)