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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 48a,b
Chapter 8, Problem 48a,b

Give the products expected when the following compounds are ozonized and reduced.
(a)
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. Ozonolysis involves the cleavage of double bonds in alkenes using ozone (O₃), followed by reduction. The reduction step can be performed using agents like zinc and water or dimethyl sulfide (DMS). This process results in the formation of carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones).
Step 2: Analyze compound (a). The structure shows a cyclic compound with one double bond. During ozonolysis, the double bond will be cleaved, and the resulting fragments will form carbonyl groups. Identify the positions of the double bond and predict the cleavage products.
Step 3: Analyze compound (b). The structure shows a branched alkene with one double bond. Ozonolysis will cleave the double bond, and the resulting fragments will form carbonyl groups. Determine the cleavage points and predict the products based on the substituents attached to the double bond.
Step 4: Write the general reaction for ozonolysis. Represent the cleavage of the double bond in each compound using the chemical equation: R₁-CH=CH-R₂ + O₃ → R₁-CHO + R₂-CHO (for aldehydes) or R₁-CO-R₂ (for ketones).
Step 5: Predict the products for each compound. For compound (a), the cyclic structure will yield two carbonyl compounds upon cleavage. For compound (b), the branched structure will yield specific aldehydes or ketones based on the substituents. Ensure the products match the original structure and substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds. The process typically occurs in two steps: first, the formation of a molozonide intermediate, followed by rearrangement to yield ozonides, which can be further reduced to aldehydes or ketones. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the products of ozonization.
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General properties of ozonolysis.

Reduction of Ozonides

After ozonolysis, the ozonides formed can be reduced using a reducing agent, commonly zinc (Zn) and acetic acid or dimethyl sulfide (DMS). This reduction step converts the ozonides into stable carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones. Recognizing the reducing agents and their roles is essential for determining the final products of the reaction.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation refers to the conversion of one functional group into another during a chemical reaction. In ozonolysis, alkenes are transformed into carbonyl groups (aldehydes or ketones), which significantly alters the reactivity and properties of the original compound. Understanding these transformations is vital for predicting the outcomes of organic reactions.
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Related Practice
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