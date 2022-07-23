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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 47m
Chapter 8, Problem 47m

Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
Chemical structure of limonene, a compound contributing to the tangy odor of lemons.
m. CHBr3 and 50% aq. NaOH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of limonene. Limonene is a cyclic terpene with a six-membered ring containing a double bond and an isopropenyl group attached to the ring. The molecule has two reactive double bonds that can undergo chemical reactions.
Step 2: Understand the reaction conditions. The reagents CHBr3 (bromoform) and 50% aqueous NaOH are used in the haloform reaction. This reaction typically targets methyl ketones, but in this case, it can also react with the double bonds in limonene under basic conditions.
Step 3: Predict the interaction of CHBr3 and NaOH with limonene. The double bonds in limonene can undergo electrophilic addition reactions. The basic conditions provided by NaOH can deprotonate CHBr3, generating a reactive intermediate (tribromomethide ion) that can attack the double bonds.
Step 4: Consider the excess reagent. Since the reaction involves an excess of CHBr3 and NaOH, both double bonds in limonene are likely to react. The products will include brominated derivatives where bromine atoms are added across the double bonds.
Step 5: Draw the expected products. The first double bond in the ring will react to form a dibrominated cyclohexane derivative, while the isopropenyl group will react to form a brominated side chain. Ensure to account for stereochemistry if applicable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limonene Structure and Properties

Limonene is a cyclic monoterpene with a distinctive structure characterized by a six-membered ring and a double bond. It is known for its citrus aroma and is commonly found in the peels of citrus fruits. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting its reactivity with various reagents, as the presence of double bonds makes it susceptible to electrophilic addition reactions.
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Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophilic site, typically a double bond in alkenes. In the case of limonene, reagents like CHBr3 can act as electrophiles, leading to the formation of brominated products. Recognizing the mechanism of these reactions helps in predicting the products formed when limonene reacts with specific reagents.
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Reagents and Reaction Conditions

The choice of reagents and reaction conditions significantly influences the outcome of organic reactions. In this case, CHBr3 and 50% aqueous NaOH are used, where CHBr3 serves as a brominating agent, and NaOH can facilitate the reaction by providing a basic environment. Understanding how these reagents interact with limonene is essential for determining the expected products of the reaction.
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Related Practice
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