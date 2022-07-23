Stereochemistry in Reactions

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and is crucial in organic reactions, especially those involving chiral centers. In the context of electrophilic addition, the stereochemistry of the product can be influenced by the formation of the carbocation and the subsequent attack of the nucleophile. Understanding stereochemical outcomes, such as whether the addition is syn or anti, is essential for accurately predicting the structure of the final products.