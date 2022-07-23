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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 45c
Chapter 8, Problem 45c

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with cyclopentene as the starting alkene. Cyclopentene is a five-membered ring with one double bond, which satisfies the requirement of having no more than six carbon atoms.
Step 2: Perform an epoxidation reaction on cyclopentene using a peracid, such as mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid). This will convert the double bond into an epoxide, forming oxirane (a three-membered cyclic ether) on the cyclopentane ring.
Step 3: Open the epoxide ring using an alcohol nucleophile, such as ethanol, in the presence of an acid catalyst (e.g., H+). This will result in the addition of the ethanol group to one of the carbons of the epoxide, forming an ether bond.
Step 4: Oxidize the terminal carbon of the ethanol group to form a hydroxyl group (-OH). This can be achieved using mild oxidizing agents such as PCC (pyridinium chlorochromate) or Jones reagent.
Step 5: Verify the structure of the final product, ensuring that the cyclopentane ring contains an ether linkage and the ethanol group is oxidized to include the hydroxyl group (-OH) at the terminal position.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes and Cycloalkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while cycloalkenes are cyclic compounds with one or more double bonds. These compounds are fundamental in organic synthesis due to their reactivity, allowing for various reactions such as addition, polymerization, and oxidation. Understanding their structure and reactivity is crucial for designing synthetic pathways.
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Retrosynthetic Analysis

Retrosynthetic analysis is a strategy used in organic chemistry to deconstruct a target molecule into simpler precursor structures. This method involves identifying functional groups and potential reaction pathways that could lead to the desired compound. It is essential for planning syntheses, as it helps chemists visualize the steps needed to create complex molecules from simpler ones.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations involve converting one functional group into another through chemical reactions. This concept is vital in organic synthesis, as it allows chemists to modify molecules to achieve desired properties or reactivity. Common transformations include oxidation, reduction, and substitution reactions, which are often employed in the synthesis of complex organic compounds.
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Related Practice
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Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.

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