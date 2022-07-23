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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 45b
Chapter 8, Problem 45b

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Begin with a cyclopentene molecule as the starting alkene. Cyclopentene contains five carbons and satisfies the requirement of using alkenes with no more than six carbons.
Step 2: Perform hydroboration-oxidation on cyclopentene to introduce an alcohol group (-OH) at the less substituted carbon. Use BH₃·THF followed by H₂O₂/NaOH for this reaction.
Step 3: Convert the alcohol group into a good leaving group, such as a tosylate (-OTs), using p-toluenesulfonyl chloride (TsCl) and pyridine. This step prepares the molecule for substitution reactions.
Step 4: Perform an SN2 reaction with a methyl group donor, such as CH₃⁻ (from CH₃I and a strong base like NaH), to replace the tosylate group with a methyl group (-CH₃). This introduces the methyl group at the desired position.
Step 5: Finally, use an alkylation reaction to attach the isopropyl group to the oxygen atom. React the alcohol with an isopropyl halide (e.g., (CH₃)₂CH-Br) in the presence of a base like NaH to form the ether bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes and Cycloalkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while cycloalkenes are cyclic compounds with one or more double bonds. These compounds are fundamental in organic synthesis due to their reactivity, allowing for various reactions such as addition, polymerization, and oxidation. Understanding their structure and reactivity is crucial for designing synthetic pathways.
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Reagents in Organic Synthesis

Reagents are substances used in chemical reactions to facilitate the transformation of reactants into products. In organic synthesis, common reagents include acids, bases, oxidizing agents, and reducing agents, each serving specific roles in reactions. Knowledge of how these reagents interact with alkenes and cycloalkenes is essential for successful compound synthesis.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations involve changing one functional group into another, which is a key strategy in organic synthesis. For example, converting alkenes into alcohols or ethers through reactions like hydroboration-oxidation or epoxidation. Recognizing how to manipulate functional groups allows chemists to create complex molecules from simpler starting materials.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show what reagents would be needed to synthesize the pheromone of the omnivorous leafroller (OLR) using olefin metathesis to assemble the molecule at the double bond.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the triolefin process using a metal alkylidene as the catalyst.

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