Complete each synthesis by providing the structure of the major product at each step, including any important stereochemistry.
b.
c.
d.
Complete each synthesis by providing the structure of the major product at each step, including any important stereochemistry.
b.
c.
d.
Complete each synthesis by providing the structure of the major product at each step, including any important stereochemistry.
a.
Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?
Professor Patrick Dussault (University of Nebraska at Lincoln) has developed an alternative to the standard two-step ozonolysis procedure requiring reduction of the ozonide in a second step. He uses 2 to 3 equivalents of pyridine, a mildly basic organic solvent, in a one-step process (Organic Letters, 2012, 14, 2242). Show the products you expect from the following examples.
(a)
(b)