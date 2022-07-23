Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones. In the standard procedure, the reaction occurs in two steps: first, ozone adds to the double bond to form an ozonide, which is then reduced in a second step, often using a reducing agent like zinc or dimethyl sulfide. Understanding this process is crucial for predicting the products of ozonolysis reactions.