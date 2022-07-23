Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(a)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(a)
Professor Patrick Dussault (University of Nebraska at Lincoln) has developed an alternative to the standard two-step ozonolysis procedure requiring reduction of the ozonide in a second step. He uses 2 to 3 equivalents of pyridine, a mildly basic organic solvent, in a one-step process (Organic Letters, 2012, 14, 2242). Show the products you expect from the following examples.
(c)
(d)
Complete each synthesis by providing the structure of the major product at each step, including any important stereochemistry.
a.
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(b)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Professor Patrick Dussault (University of Nebraska at Lincoln) has developed an alternative to the standard two-step ozonolysis procedure requiring reduction of the ozonide in a second step. He uses 2 to 3 equivalents of pyridine, a mildly basic organic solvent, in a one-step process (Organic Letters, 2012, 14, 2242). Show the products you expect from the following examples.
(a)
(b)