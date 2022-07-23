Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(g)
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Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(g)
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(c)
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(f)
Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for the two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene. (a) Formation of the major product, 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane, and (b) formation of the minor product, 1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane. Point out how these curves show that 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane should be formed faster.
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(b)
Propose mechanisms consistent with the following reactions.
(a)