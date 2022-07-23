Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3), resulting in the formation of carbonyl compounds such as aldehydes or ketones. This reaction is particularly useful for synthesizing compounds with functional groups from unsaturated hydrocarbons. In the context of the question, ozonolysis can be applied to methylenecyclohexane to generate intermediates that can be further transformed into the target compounds.