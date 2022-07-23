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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 51g
Chapter 8, Problem 51g

Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.

(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with methylenecyclohexane as the starting material. This compound contains a cyclohexane ring with a methylene group attached, forming a double bond.
Step 2: To synthesize the target compound, which is a cyclopropane ring fused to the cyclohexane ring, use a reaction that forms cyclopropanes from alkenes. One common method is the Simmons-Smith reaction.
Step 3: In the Simmons-Smith reaction, react methylenecyclohexane with diiodomethane (CH2I2) and a zinc-copper couple (Zn-Cu). This reagent combination generates a carbenoid species that facilitates the cyclopropanation of the double bond.
Step 4: The carbenoid species adds to the double bond of methylenecyclohexane, forming the cyclopropane ring fused to the cyclohexane ring.
Step 5: After the reaction is complete, isolate and purify the product to obtain the desired compound, which is a bicyclic structure with a cyclopropane ring fused to the cyclohexane ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Synthesis

Organic synthesis is the process of constructing organic compounds through chemical reactions. It involves a series of steps that transform starting materials into desired products, often utilizing various reagents and catalysts. Understanding the principles of organic synthesis is crucial for designing pathways to create specific compounds, such as those derived from methylenecyclohexane.
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Reactivity of Alkenes

Methylenecyclohexane contains a double bond, classifying it as an alkene. Alkenes are known for their reactivity due to the presence of the π bond, which can participate in various reactions such as electrophilic addition, oxidation, and polymerization. Recognizing the reactivity patterns of alkenes is essential for predicting the outcomes of synthetic routes involving methylenecyclohexane.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation refers to the process of converting one functional group into another during a chemical reaction. This concept is vital in organic synthesis, as it allows chemists to modify the structure and properties of compounds. In the context of synthesizing compounds from methylenecyclohexane, understanding how to effectively change functional groups will facilitate the creation of diverse organic molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.

(a)

833
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.

(i)

1251
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.

(d)

1092
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.

(f)

1068
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.

(h)

1038
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.

(e)

772
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