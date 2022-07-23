Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(a)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(a)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(i)
Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(h)
Professor Patrick Dussault (University of Nebraska at Lincoln) has developed an alternative to the standard two-step ozonolysis procedure requiring reduction of the ozonide in a second step. He uses 2 to 3 equivalents of pyridine, a mildly basic organic solvent, in a one-step process (Organic Letters, 2012, 14, 2242). Show the products you expect from the following examples.
(a)
(b)