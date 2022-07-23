Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(g)
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Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(g)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(i)
Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize each compound using methylenecyclohexane as your starting material.
(h)