Isomerism and Relationship Between Isomers

Isomerism occurs when two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural or spatial arrangements. In the context of the question, the isomers formed from (E)-3-methylhex-3-ene and (Z)-3-methylhex-3-ene are diastereomers, which are non-mirror image stereoisomers. Understanding the relationship between these isomers is important for predicting their reactivity and properties, as well as for determining how they relate to each other in terms of stability and synthesis.