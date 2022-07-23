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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 15c
Chapter 8, Problem 15c

Show how you would accomplish the following transformations.
(c) 1-methylcycloheptanol → 2-methylcycloheptanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the transformation. The problem involves moving the methyl group from the 1-position to the 2-position on the cycloheptanol ring. This suggests a rearrangement or substitution reaction.
Step 2: Consider the functional group present. The hydroxyl (-OH) group on the cycloheptanol can act as a leaving group if converted into a better leaving group, such as a tosylate or by protonation to form water.
Step 3: Convert the hydroxyl group into a better leaving group. For example, treat 1-methylcycloheptanol with p-toluenesulfonyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base like pyridine to form the tosylate derivative, or protonate the alcohol using an acid like H2SO4 to form water as the leaving group.
Step 4: Perform a rearrangement or substitution reaction. Use a strong nucleophile or base to induce a 1,2-hydride shift or methyl shift, facilitating the migration of the methyl group from the 1-position to the 2-position. Alternatively, you could use a carbocation intermediate formed by elimination of the leaving group.
Step 5: Regenerate the alcohol group at the 2-position. If the reaction involves elimination, follow up with hydration (addition of water) under acidic conditions to reintroduce the hydroxyl group at the 2-position, yielding 2-methylcycloheptanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. In the context of alcohols, this mechanism can be employed to convert one alcohol into another by substituting the hydroxyl group with a different functional group, facilitating the desired transformation.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In transformations involving cyclic compounds like cycloheptanol, understanding stereochemistry is crucial, as the orientation of substituents can lead to different isomers, impacting the reactivity and properties of the resulting compound.
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Rearrangement Reactions

Rearrangement reactions involve the reorganization of the molecular structure to form a different isomer. In the transformation from 1-methylcycloheptanol to 2-methylcycloheptanol, a rearrangement may be necessary to shift the position of the methyl group, which can be achieved through various mechanisms such as acid-catalyzed reactions or radical processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation, one diastereomer of the product predominates. Show why this addition is stereospecific, and predict the stereochemistry of the major product.

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Textbook Question

When (E)-3-methylhex-3-ene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation, two isomeric products are formed. Give their structures, and label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S). What is the relationship between these isomers? What is the relationship between the products formed from (Z)-3-methylhex-3-ene and those formed from (E)-3-methylhex-3-ene?

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Textbook Question

When HBr adds across the double bond of 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene, the product is a mixture of the cis and trans isomers. Show why this addition is not stereospecific.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following transformations.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Give mechanisms to account for the stereochemistry of the products observed from the addition of bromine to cis- and trans-but-2-ene (Figure 8-5). Why are two products formed from the cis isomer but only one from the trans? (Making models will be ­helpful.)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following transformations.

(b)

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