Stereochemistry and Isomerism

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties. In the case of the addition of HBr to 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene, the formation of both cis and trans isomers indicates that the reaction is not stereospecific. This means that the addition does not favor the formation of one stereoisomer over the other, resulting in a mixture due to the unrestricted approach of the bromide ion to the carbocation.