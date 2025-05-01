Problem 18c,d

Propose mechanisms and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(c) (E)-dec-3-ene + Br 2 in CCl 4

(d) (Z)-dec-3-ene + Br 2 in CCl 4

Problem-Solving Hint: Models may be helpful whenever stereochemistry is involved. Write complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing mechanisms.