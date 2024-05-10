10. Addition Reactions
The solutions to [SOLVED PROBLEM 8-5] <IMAGE> and [SOLVED PROBLEM 8-6] <IMAGE> showed only how one enantiomer of the product is formed. For each product, show how an equally probable reaction forms the other enantiomer.
