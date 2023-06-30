Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsHalogenation
Problem 8c
Give mechanisms to account for the stereochemistry of the products observed from the addition of bromine to cis- and trans-but-2-ene [FIGURE-8-5] . Why are two products formed from the cis isomer but only one from the trans? (Making models will be ­helpful.)

