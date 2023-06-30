Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. 3-methylpent-2-ene--> 2-chloro-3-methylpentan-3-ol
Problem-Solving Hint: The opening of a halonium ion is driven by its electrophilic nature. The weak nucleophile attacks the carbon bearing more positive charge.
