Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsHalohydrin
9:09 minutes
Problem 8e
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. a. 3-methylpent-2-ene--> 2-chloro-3-methylpentan-3-ol Problem-Solving Hint: The opening of a halonium ion is driven by its electrophilic nature. The weak nucleophile attacks the carbon bearing more positive charge.

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
1:44m

Watch next

Master General properties of halohydrin formation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:44
General properties of halohydrin formation.
Johnny Betancourt
361
5
04:48
Halohydrin Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
291
23
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.