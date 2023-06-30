Propose mechanisms and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
c. (E)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4
d. (Z)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4
Problem-Solving Hint: Models may be helpful whenever stereochemistry is involved. Write complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing mechanisms.
