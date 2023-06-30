Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsHalogenation
Problem 8b
Propose mechanisms and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate. c. (E)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4 d. (Z)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4 Problem-Solving Hint: Models may be helpful whenever stereochemistry is involved. Write complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing mechanisms.

