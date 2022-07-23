Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
g. cyclodecyne → trans-cyclodecene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
g. cyclodecyne → trans-cyclodecene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
j. trans-hex-2-ene → cis-hex-2-ene
Predict the products formed when CH3CH2–C≡C:–Na+ reacts with the following compounds.
a. ethyl bromide
b. tert-butyl bromide
c. formaldehyde
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
f. cyclodecyne → cis-cyclodecene
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds from acetylene and any other needed reagents:
(a) 6-phenylhex-1-en-4-yne
(b) cis-1-phenylpent-2-ene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
h. hex-1-yne → hexan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH2CH2CH3