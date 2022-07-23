Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which involves a two-step process with carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkyl halides like ethyl and tert-butyl bromide.