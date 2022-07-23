Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
j. trans-hex-2-ene → cis-hex-2-ene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
j. trans-hex-2-ene → cis-hex-2-ene
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.
d. trans-hex-2-ene
e. 1,1-dibromohexane
f. 2,2-dibromohexane
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
i. hex-1-yne → hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds from acetylene and any other needed reagents:
(a) 6-phenylhex-1-en-4-yne
(b) cis-1-phenylpent-2-ene
Show how you would synthesize the following compounds, starting with acetylene and any compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms.
a. hex-1-yne
b. hex-2-yne
c. cis-hex-2-ene
Predict the products formed when CH3CH2–C≡C:–Na+ reacts with the following compounds.
(d) cyclohexanone
(e) CH3CH2CH2CHO