Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
j. trans-hex-2-ene → cis-hex-2-ene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
j. trans-hex-2-ene → cis-hex-2-ene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
i. hex-1-yne → hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
f. cyclodecyne → cis-cyclodecene
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
h. hex-1-yne → hexan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH2CH2CH3
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
e. 2,2-dibromohexane → hex-1-yne
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
d. trans-hex-2-ene → hex-2-yne