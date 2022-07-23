Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 34g
Chapter 9, Problem 34g

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
g. cyclodecyne → trans-cyclodecene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given transformation: Identify the starting material and the target product. Determine the functional groups present in both and note any changes that occur during the transformation (e.g., addition, elimination, oxidation, reduction, or rearrangement).
Break the transformation into smaller steps: Consider the sequence of reactions required to convert the starting material into the target product. Identify any intermediates that might form during the process.
Choose appropriate reagents and conditions for each step: For example, if the transformation involves oxidation, select an oxidizing agent like PCC or KMnO4. If it involves substitution, consider nucleophiles and electrophiles.
Draw the reaction mechanism for each step: Show the movement of electrons using curved arrows. This will help you understand how bonds are broken and formed during the reaction.
Verify the overall transformation: Ensure that the intermediates and reagents used in each step logically lead to the target product. Double-check that all functional group changes are accounted for and consistent with the reaction conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions that transform starting materials into desired products. Understanding these pathways is crucial for planning synthetic routes, as they involve selecting appropriate reagents and conditions to achieve specific transformations. Each step in the pathway may involve intermediates, which are transient species formed during the reaction process.
Recommended video:
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. It provides insight into how reactants are converted into products, including the formation and breakdown of intermediates. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of intermediates, which is essential for successful synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism

Intermediates

Intermediates are species that are formed during the course of a chemical reaction but are not present in the final product. They can be stable or unstable and play a critical role in determining the reaction pathway and kinetics. Identifying and illustrating intermediates in synthetic transformations is important for understanding the overall process and for troubleshooting potential issues in synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:31
Stability of Conjugated Intermediates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.

j. trans-hex-2-ene → cis-hex-2-ene

1244
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.

i. hex-1-yne → hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO

1243
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.

f. cyclodecyne → cis-cyclodecene

1314
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.

h. hex-1-yne → hexan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH2CH2CH3

1375
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.

e. 2,2-dibromohexane → hex-1-yne

1371
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.

d. trans-hex-2-ene → hex-2-yne

1190
views