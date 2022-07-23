Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism, also known as cis-trans isomerism, occurs in alkenes where the arrangement of substituents around the double bond leads to different spatial configurations. In the case of hex-2-ene, the 'trans' configuration has substituents on opposite sides of the double bond, while the 'cis' configuration has them on the same side. Understanding this concept is crucial for recognizing how the transformation between these isomers can occur.