Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(a)
(b)
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(a)
(b)
A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group.
Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements.
(b)
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
a. sec-butyl chloride
b. isobutyl bromide
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(c)
(d)
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group.
Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements.
(a)