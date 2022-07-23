Textbook Question
Give the structures of the following compounds.
e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane
f. isobutyl bromide
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Give the structures of the following compounds.
e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane
f. isobutyl bromide
Give the structures of the following compounds.
g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane
h. tert-butyl chloride
Classify each compound as an alkyl halide, a vinyl halide, or an aryl halide.
(a) CH3CHCFCH3
(b) (CH3)3CBr
(c) CH3CCl3
Give the structures of the following compounds.
a. methylene iodide
b. carbon tetrabromide